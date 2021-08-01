Italy: 60 percent fully vaccinated – protests against measures | free press

In Italy, about 60 percent are fully vaccinated. The next milestone is herd immunity. But until then, corona measures apply. There is resistance to this. There are protests.

Rome (dpa) – Italy has reached a milestone in its coronavirus vaccination campaign. With 32.4 million people, 60 percent of the population over the age of 12 has been fully vaccinated, the extraordinary corona emergency commissioner Francesco Figliuolo said Sunday.

Italy wants to have reached the 80 percent limit by the end of September and, according to him, group immunity.

Last weekend, thousands of people in Italy demonstrated again against the planned corona measures. The government has decided to do this because of the increasing number of cases. For example, people who want to eat inside the restaurant or to the museum must submit proof of at least one corona vaccination, recovery from the disease or a negative corona test from August 6. There were also tumultuous protests by right-wing politicians against the measures in parliament.

Health experts are repeatedly calling on the population to be vaccinated against the virus disease and to adhere to the corona rules. A controversial topic recently was a possible vaccination obligation for teachers so that the next school year can start again with face-to-face lessons from September. According to the media, the government wants to make a decision on this in the course of the week. According to the Minister of Health, 15 percent of teachers have not yet been vaccinated.

In Italy, the seven-day incidence has recently risen to 58 cases per 100,000 people across the country. The question of what influence the public had on the European Football Championship is discussed time and again. Experts from the Supreme Health Institute saw an indication of this in a report on Friday: From the end of June, there were more infections in men between the ages of 10 and 39 than in women.