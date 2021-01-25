Italian Prime Minister Conte wants to resign | Free press

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte wants to offer his resignation. Conte had won two confidence votes in parliament last week, but his minority government has been on shaky ground ever since.

Rome (AP) – Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte wants to offer his resignation in a cabinet meeting on Tuesday. That has been announced by the government in Rome.

Conte had narrowly won two votes of confidence in parliament last week. Nevertheless, his minority government has since stood on a shaky basis in parliament. According to media reports on Monday, the previous center-left coalition is hoping that Conte could once again be given the order of the head of state to form a new government.

Conte’s ruling alliance since September 2019 was cut on January 13 when former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi’s small party Italia Viva left. Background was a dispute about the use of EU aid money in the corona pandemic. Since then, the non-partisan prime minister and his partners – the Five Star Movement, the Social Democrats (PD) and a small left-wing party – have been trying to find new supporters in parliament.

Over the course of this week, the coalition faced a symbolic defeat in a vote on judicial policy in the Senate – the smaller of two chambers of parliament in Rome.

The government announced on Monday that Conte wanted to convene the cabinet at nine in the morning. There he will declare that he wants to submit his resignation to the head of state. Then he wanted to go to the president.

In Rome on Monday, it was expected that the old partners would likely want to try to form a new, expanded government alliance. The 56-year-old lawyer Conte could be at the top again.

However, the fundamental decisions for this are in the hands of Head of State Sergio Mattarella. It plays an important role in times of crisis. After the end of the government, he can appoint a politician to form a new government. If no majorities can be found, he can be elected early.

