Italian Prime Minister Conte plans to resign | Free press

Rome (AP) – Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte wants to offer his resignation in a cabinet meeting on Tuesday. Then he wanted to go with his plan to the head of state Sergio Mattarella. That has been announced by the government in Rome.

Conte had narrowly won two votes of confidence in parliament last week. Nevertheless, his minority government has since not had a stable majority in parliament – especially in the lower house, the Senate.

On January 13, the alliance that had prevailed since September 2019 was broken by the departure of former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi’s small party Italia Viva. Background was a dispute about the use of EU aid money in the corona pandemic. Since then, the non-partisan prime minister and his partners – the Five Star Movement, the Social Democrats (PD) and a small left-wing party – have been trying to find new supporters in parliament.

According to media reports on Monday, the previous center-left coalition hopes that Conte will again be ordered to form a new government from the head of state.

After the vote of confidence was won last week, the Conte government faced the next hurdle this week. In a vote on judicial policy in the Senate, the smaller of the two chambers of parliament, she faced a symbolic defeat in the middle of the week.

However, Conte’s resignation does not necessarily mean that he will disappear from top Italian politics. In Rome, the old partners were expected to try to form a new, expanded government alliance. The 56-year-old lawyer could be at the top again.

However, the fundamental decisions are in the hands of Head of State Mattarella. It plays an important role in times of crisis. After the end of the government, he can appoint a politician to form a new government. If no majorities can be found, he can be elected early. This is what the right wing block parties are asking for.

Above all, Lega boss Matteo Salvini expects to be able to set up a government himself in an alliance with the conservative Forza Italia and the right-wing party Fratelli d’Italia.

After Conte was informed of his plans to resign, the head of the Social Democrats, Nicola Zingaretti, confirmed that he would continue to hold Conte. “With Conte for a new government that is clearly pro-European and backed by a broad parliamentary base that ensures credibility and stability to face the great challenges facing Italy,” he wrote on Twitter.