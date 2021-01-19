Italian Prime Minister Conte and the mines on the way | Free press

Rome (AP) – Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and his government talk a lot about stable conditions during the Corona crisis. With two votes of confidence in about 24 hours and a dramatic power play, the center-left coalition in Rome tends to steer through uncertain waters.

“For my part, I assure you of my maximum willingness and commitment, with everyone’s contribution, to lead the country’s renewal at this crucial stage,” Conte said Tuesday in the Senate, the smaller chamber of parliament.

Earlier, the larger House of Representatives had expressed confidence in Contes’ center-left alliance on Monday – five days after splinter Italia Viva party left the coalition. That the Alliance of Contes achieved an absolute majority should have been a success for the Prime Minister.

Two ministers from ex-Prime Minister Matteo Renzi’s Italia Viva announced their resignation a little less than a week ago, causing unrest. They justified their decision with the lack of agreement in the dispute over important EU billions for reconstruction after the Corona crisis.

The tension was even greater for the vote in the Senate on Tuesday evening. There the distribution of votes was even tighter. More than ever, 56-year-old Conte had to hope that defectors from other political camps would replace the votes of the Italia Viva.

It’s hard to rule with those who are constantly spreading “mines,” non-party attorney Conte criticized his ex-partners. The co-ruling politicians of the Five Star Movement, the social-democratic Partito Democratico and the mini-party Liberi e Uguali (The Free and Equals) supported the prime minister on both days.

But despite the many expressions of strength of the coalition ranks, the Italian media pointed out numerous uncertainties about the future majority in parliament. Before the second vote, Conte’s resignation or early elections were not off the table.

Instability is something that the country of 60 million inhabitants currently needs the least. In times of pandemics, tough decisions are made almost every day. Was it really necessary at that point to start a political crisis? I don’t think so, ”Conte said in the Senate – giving his 46-year-old opponent Renzi again to understand he had been canceled.

The corona pandemic has been raging in the Mediterranean country since February last year than in many other European countries. Since then, more than 82,500 people have died with Sars-CoV-2. Authorities have registered about 2.4 million infections so far.

The health emergency also plunged the country deep into a serious economic crisis. Due to the hard lockdown in the spring of 2020 and the partial lockdown since the autumn, many entrepreneurs, retailers and companies lost their turnover. Economic power, gross domestic product (GDP), shrank by nine percent last year, estimates the national bank Banca d’Italia. The state’s debt mountain is growing. Previously, the total debt was fairly stable for a long time at around 134 percent of GDP, as the European Commission had calculated last year.

The Conte government wants to face the multiple crisis with a restructuring plan and invest in future projects such as digitization. For this she urgently needs about 210 billion euros from the EU reconstruction fund. But for that she must get her concept through Parliament and present it in Brussels. It was precisely this process that was also delayed by the dispute between the political camps – not least a reason for Italia Viva to leave the coalition.

In addition, the government will soon have to set the course for one of the most important personalities of the country: the term of President Sergio Mattarella (79) will end in early 2022. In Rome, the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies must vote together on the election of the head of state – and the demands for the majority are very high.