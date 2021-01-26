Italian head of government resigns | Free press

Rome (AP) – After the ruling coalition broke up in Italy two weeks ago, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte officially tendered his resignation to President Sergio Mattarella.

In the midst of the corona pandemic and the battle for important EU aid money, Italy is now facing serious political turbulence. The second cabinet detained Contes for just over 500 days. Conte ran from one appointment to another in the car to announce his resignation in his cabinet, Mattarella and parliament.

The Quirinal Palace announced that talks on how to proceed should begin this Wednesday. Mattarella asked Conte’s government to remain in office for the time being. Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio wrote on Facebook that with a resigned government, everything would be more difficult and slower.

The president reserves the right to mandate Conte to re-form a government. The politicians of the populist five-star movement, the Social Democrats and the left-wing Liberi e Uguali (The Free and Equals) who remain in the center-left alliance want to at least continue with the non-party advocate.

The cards in Italian politics can be rearranged. Because Matteo Renzi and his small party Italia Viva left the coalition in mid-January in the dispute over the use of EU aid funds, he is no longer listed as an ally. However, they do not want to close his eyes either, as Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini of the Social Democrats told the newspaper “La Repubblica”. It is therefore important to find a new majority – with votes from defectors or from other camps.

This week, the government is said to have suffered a symbolic defeat in what was actually a standard vote on a court report in parliament. A setback that the 56-year-old Conte apparently did not want to accept in order not to destroy the last chances of a new start with a third cabinet under him.

Another constellation that has come into play is the so-called Maggioranza Ursula (Ursula majority). The parties that once voted Ursula von der Leyen as the head of the European Commission would form a coalition, namely the Five Star Movement, Social Democrats, Liberi e Uguali and ex-Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi’s conservative Forza Italia.

The right-wing opposition bloc doesn’t like this idea at all. Especially ex-Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, who envisions a government majority in early elections with Forza Italia and the right-wing Fratelli d’Italia, is not enthusiastic about this or other defectors from the right-wing camp.

Another possibility is expert government if there is no majority. It must first of all maneuver Italy through its most pressing problems, such as the Corona crisis and the question of a plan for the money from the EU reconstruction fund that the country is to present in Brussels. Italy urgently needs the funds for investment after the Corona crisis. Former President of the European Central Bank, Mario Draghi, is one of the heads of government.

The least popular alternative is probably early elections. Actually, the Italians are not allowed to vote until 2023. The fear is that in new elections the right-wing parties will get a lot of votes, which also worries the Social Democratic head of state Mattarella. Ex-Prime Minister Romano Prodi said in “La Repubblica”: “Italy cannot afford to waste months on the electoral campaign.”