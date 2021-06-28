IT Training Market 2021-2026: Share, Size, Growth, Key Players, Challenges, and Forecast – IMARC Group

As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “IT Training Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global IT training market size reached a value of US$ 70.86 Billion in 2020. Information technology (IT) training refers to the skills that are necessary for the development, application, implementation, design and management of computer-based systems. It can be imparted through various means, such as workshops, e-learning, smart classrooms, distance learning, and certification courses. It plays a vital role in the IT industry for increasing the adoption of the latest technologies and carrying out operations efficiently in an organization. It also helps in increasing the productivity, assisting businesses to run faster, managing data and resources effectively, and enabling the staff to undertake new and different tasks easily.

Global IT Training Market Trends:

Earlier, corporate training accounted for a significant share in the overall expenses of an organization. To reduce the associated costs, various firms have started offering IT training via e-learning methods. This trend can be accredited to the rising adoption of smartphones and broadband services, which aid learners in accessing the information anytime and anywhere. Moreover, the continually evolving technology and the growing business needs have led to the requirement for regular training programs for employees to aid them in understanding the latest developments in the industry. Furthermore, governments of numerous countries are introducing favorable policies and investing in the expansion of educational technology and e-learning methods, which in turn is escalating the demand for IT training across the globe. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global IT training market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years (2021-2026).

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined, with some of the key players being International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, LearnQuest, Inc., Oracle Corporation, QA Ltd., SAP ERP, Computer Generated Solutions (CGS) Inc., Firebrand Technologies, Global Knowledge Training LLC, New Horizons Worldwide, Inc., Avnet. Inc., Corpex Technologies, Dell Inc., ET3, LLC, ExitCertified Corp., Fast Lane Group, GP Strategies Corporation, Hewlett Packard (HP) Company and ILX Group.

Market Breakup by Application:

IT Infrastructure Training

Enterprise Application and Software Training

Cyber Security Training

Database and Big Data Training

Others

Based on the application, the market has been segmented into IT infrastructure, enterprise application and software, database and big data, and other training. At present, IT infrastructure exhibits a clear dominance.

Market Breakup by End User:

Corporate

Schools and Colleges

Others

On the basis of the end user, the market has been segregated into corporate, schools and colleges, and others. The corporate sector currently accounts for the majority of the total market share.

Market Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Middle East and Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia Iran United Arab Emirates Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Columbia Chile Peru Others



Region-wise, North America enjoys the leading position in the market owing to technological advancements in the region. Other major regions include Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

