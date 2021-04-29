IT & Telecommunication Data as a Service Market – Opportunities in Key Application Sectors by 2031

From the family of ‘as a Service’ (aaS), Data as a Service is standing out as one of the crucial members. The importance of Data as a Service is increasing, as data availability is an essential part of the enterprise’s operations. With the increasing digitalization at the enterprises level, the data volume generated is rapidly growing and also the data generated is difficult to manage as it is heterogeneous. Hence, to manage this generated data the Data as a Service is standing out as an advanced method for enterprises. Enterprises are increasingly demanding Data as a Service (DaaS) for solving data communication problems in enterprises by enabling real-time access to the data streams at the international locations.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1469

Data as a Service (DaaS) is used for delivering necessary information and establishing a data distribution model for the enterprises. The data is delivered to enterprises using Data as a Service in the form of different files including text, images, sounds, and videos. Data as a Service delivers available data over a network.

Global Data as a Service Market: Drivers and Restraints

The Data as a Service market is significantly fuelled by the fact that it is one of the most cost-efficient and agile services for the enterprises which is used while delivering outstanding services to their customers. The demand for Data as a Service is expected to increase at a significant level over the forecast period due to its application in delivering data-driven solutions for the research teams, sales professionals, marketers, and others from the enterprises.

In addition to this, enterprises are deploying the Data as a Service for creating a consumer understanding in a cross-channel manner for knowing more about customers such as consumer buying behaviour, consumer data analysis, and others. Enterprises are increasingly demanding Data as a Service due to the availability of the features such as data management, message delivering to the right person at the right time, data analysis, and others. On the other hand, data security and privacy issues are the major challenges for the growth of the Data as a Service market over the forecast period.

To receive extensive list of important regions, ask for TOC here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=1469

Global Data as a Service Market: Segmentation

The global Data as a Service market is segmented on the basis of the deployment model, enterprise size, industry, and region.

Segmentation Based on Deployment Model:

On the basis of deployment model, the market is segmented into public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud.

Segmentation Based on Enterprise Size:

On the basis of enterprise size, the market is segmented into small, medium, and large enterprises.

Segmentation Based on Industry:

On the basis of industry, the market is segmented into BFSI, government, IT & telecommunication, manufacturing, retail, and others.

Pre-Book Right Now for Exclusive Analyst Support – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/1469/S

Segmentation Based on Region:

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Eastern Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, and MEA.

Global Data as a Service Market: Industry Key Players

The examples of some of the key players in the global data as a Service market include Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Google, Amazon.com, inc., Actifio, IBM (International Business Machines Corporation), SAP SE, Teradata Corporation, and others. Data as a Service vendors are continuously focusing on product innovations to sustain in the increasing global competition, and are also focusing on delivering outstanding services to the end users.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com