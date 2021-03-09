IT Staffing Market 2021 Strategic Assessments – TEKsystems Inc. (Allegis Group Holdings Inc.), ASGN Incorporated, Insight Global LLC, Randstad NV

The IT Staffing Market report includes an overview, which interprets value chain structure, industrial environment, regional analysis, applications, types market size, and forecast. The report is integrated with imperative insights on the market which will support the clients to make precise business decisions. The report incorporates data regarding the supply and demand situation, the competitive scenario, and the challenges for market growth, market opportunities, and the threats encountered by key players during the forecast period of 2021-2025. This is the latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. The IT Staffing Market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.66% during the forecast period.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the IT Staffing Market: TEKsystems Inc. (Allegis Group Holdings Inc.), ASGN Incorporated, Insight Global LLC, Randstad NV, Kforce Inc., Artech Information Systems LLC, Consulting Solutions International Inc., MATRIX Resources Inc., NTT DATA Corporation, Beacon Hill Staffing Group and others.

Industry News and Updates:

Nov 2019 – Toptal announced the launch of Staffing.com that would facilitate conversations regarding technologies that increase the efficiency of staffing, growth of remote work, and the future of procurement and staffing at large enterprises.

Key Market Trends:

– AI-driven analytics are also helping telecom provide better services by utilizing data and machine learning techniques. For instance, US-based AT&T is using an AI-driven analytics solution to support its maintenance procedures. The company is testing a drone to expand its LTE network coverage and to utilize the analysis of video data captured by drones for tech support and maintenance of its cell towers. The integration of analytics with the telecom industry is expected to proliferate the need for analytics professionals further.

– In September 2019, India-based Reliance Jio collaborated with US-based Guavus to deploy AI-based solutions for real-time customer experience analytics. The company also plans to automate network troubleshooting like other players in the industry. This is expected further to expand the avenues of IT applications in Telecommunication.

– According to Ericsson and GSA survey, the rapid 5G deployment leads to 13 billion subscriptions expected by the end of 2019. This is expected further to generate a need for IT professionals in this vertical.

Regional Analysis For IT Staffing Market:

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global IT Staffing Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

What Are the Market Factors That Are Explained in The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The IT Staffing Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyse the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

