IT Staffing Market 2021 Precise Outlook – TEKsystems Inc. (Allegis Group Holdings Inc.), ASGN Incorporated, Insight Global LLC, Randstad NV

Global IT Staffing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2026

The IT Staffing Market report provides a unique tool for evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date Marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments and focuses on market capacities and on the changing structure of the IT Staffing.

The IT Staffing Market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.66% during the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

– According to the global staffing giant TEKsystems, 69% of tech companies are expected to have AI initiatives by 2020. The company also adds that at least 85% of organizations across end-user segments have digital transformation initiatives underway. This is expected to generate enormous opportunities for the market.

– The growing use of analytics in recruitment is expected to proliferate the need for specialized HR services. According to a recent Linkedin report, at least 92% of professionals consider analytics to be the key to recruitment in India.

– The market is expected to be impacted by the outbreak of the COVID -19 pandemic in multiple ways. The slowdown in recruitments across the world has affected the IT industry as well and hence has somewhat affected the market studied.

– However, firms across end-user segments are migrating to cloud to continue delivering a solution to their clients and ensure continuity of critical operations. According to Microsoft 365, the company has seen a massive 775% increase in the use of its cloud services. This has led to a significant spike for cloud and cybersecurity professionals.

Top Leading Companies of Global IT Staffing Market are TEKsystems Inc. (Allegis Group Holdings Inc.), ASGN Incorporated, Insight Global LLC, Randstad NV, Kforce Inc., Artech Information Systems LLC, Consulting Solutions International Inc., MATRIX Resources Inc., NTT DATA Corporation, Beacon Hill Staffing Group and others.

Industry News and Updates:

– Nov 2019 – Toptal announced the launch of Staffing.com that would facilitate conversations regarding technologies that increase the efficiency of staffing, growth of remote work, and the future of procurement and staffing at large enterprises.

Key Market Trends

Telecommunication End- User Segment is Expected to Generate Considerable Demand



– AI-driven analytics are also helping telecom provide better services by utilizing data and machine learning techniques. For instance, US-based AT&T is using an AI-driven analytics solution to support its maintenance procedures. The company is testing a drone to expand its LTE network coverage and to utilize the analysis of video data captured by drones for tech support and maintenance of its cell towers. The integration of analytics with the telecom industry is expected to proliferate the need for analytics professionals further.

– In September 2019, India-based Reliance Jio collaborated with US-based Guavus to deploy AI-based solutions for real-time customer experience analytics. The company also plans to automate network troubleshooting like other players in the industry. This is expected further to expand the avenues of IT applications in Telecommunication.

– According to Ericsson and GSA survey, the rapid 5G deployment leads to 13 billion subscriptions expected by the end of 2019. This is expected further to generate a need for IT professionals in this vertical.

Asia – Pacific is Expected to be the Fastest Growing Market



– Asia – Pacific continues to be the leading IT services market in the world. The companies in the region continue to invest in new resources that have the right skill sets. The hiring at the top four IT companies (Tata Consulting Services, Infosys, Wipro, and HCL Technologies) of India in 2019 hit an eight-year high of 78,500. The continually increasing need for proper resources across the region is expected to create significant opportunities for the market studied.

– The Government of China has unveiled a plan to foster research in AI and become a market leader in such technologies by 2030. The Chinese Ministry of Education also plans to 50 AI research centers by 2020. This is expected to create huge demand for analytics professionals in the country.

– The Japanese government has announced their national Big data strategies- The Integrated ICT Strategy for 2020 with an aim to develop country’s new national IT strategy with an open public data as its core during 2013-2020 in order to promote Japan as the country with the world’s highest standards in the extensive use of data analytics in the information technology industry. Such initiatives are expected to further augment market expansion.

