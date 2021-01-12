IT Spending by Investment Banks Market 2021-28 booming segments with JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Barclays Investment, Deutsche Bank

An investment bank may also assist companies with mergers and acquisitions and may provide support services in market making and trading of various securities. The primary services of an investment bank include: corporate finance, M&A, equity research, sales & trading, and asset management.

One of the primary roles of an investment bank is to serve as a sort of intermediary between corporations and investors through initial public offerings (IPOs). Investment banks provide underwriting services for new stock issues when a company decides to go public and seeks equity funding.

Moodys’ said global investment banks spent on an average of $72 billion annually on information technology between 2017 and 2019 to compete with financial technology firms, as well as industry peers.

JPMorgan Chase invests $11 billion per year on technology. There are two kinds of corporations emerging from today’s technology revolution: the disrupted and the disruptor.

The survey also found that U.S. global investment banks are leading in IT investments compared to their European counterparts due to their superior scale and profitability.

Request for a sample report here @ https://www.reportconsultant.com/request_sample.php?id=79705

The major players profiled in this report include:

Oracle

Capgemini

JPMorgan Chase

Goldman Sachs

BofA Securities

Morgan Stanley

Citigroup

Credit Suisse

Barclays Investment Bank

Deutsche Bank

Accenture

KKR

Polaris

Wipro

Genpact

Capco

TCS

Cognizant

Global report caters to various stakeholders in IT Spending by Investment Banks Market industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts. Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, technology up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics. Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global IT Spending by Investment Banks market.

IT Spending by Investment Banks Market report offers comprehensive data and information about important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with segmentations.

Market segmentation by type-

Hardware

Software

Services

Market segmentation by application-

Risk Management

Customer Management

Resource Management

Coporate Governance

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global IT Spending by Investment Banks market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global IT Spending by Investment Banks market in terms of revenue.

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global IT Spending by Investment Banks market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

Get upto 40% Discount available on this Report @ https://www.reportconsultant.com/checkout?id=79705

The emergence of the COVID-19 outbreak has brought an unprecedented impact on the global market scenarios across several business sectors of the global industries. However, this time shall pass soon. Increasing support from government administration, favorable initiatives from government, research institutes, clinics, and healthcare systems and several organizations can help in the fight against this COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Benefits:

The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current Market trends, forecasts, and market size from 2021 to 2028 to determine new opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

Top impacting factors & major investment are highlighted in the research.

The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

The market player positioning segment provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the market.

About Us:

Report Consultant – A worldwide pacesetter in analytics, research and advisory that can assist you to renovate your business and modify your approach. With us, you will learn to take decisions intrepidly by taking calculative risks leading to lucrative business in the ever-changing market. We make sense of drawbacks, opportunities, circumstances, estimations and information using our experienced skills and verified methodologies.

Our research reports will give you the most realistic and incomparable experience of revolutionary market solutions. We have effectively steered business all over the world through our market research reports with our predictive nature and are exceptionally positioned to lead digital transformations. Thus, we craft greater value for clients by presenting progressive opportunities in the global futuristic market.

Contact us:

Riaana Singh

(Report Consultant)

sales@reportconsultant.com

www.reportconsultant.com