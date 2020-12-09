IT security company FireEye is itself a target of hackers | Free press

San Francisco (dpa) – The IT security company FireEye, which frequently tackles cyber-attacks among the US authorities, has itself become the target of hackers. The company announced that attack software that FireEye commonly uses to test its customers’ defense systems has been stolen.

It is still unclear whether these tools should be used for hacker attacks. FireEye hasn’t seen any evidence of this so far. However, antidotes have been developed to protect you from them.

In addition, the attackers were particularly interested in information about the company’s government customers, FireEye chief Kevin Mandia wrote in a blog post. So far, it does not appear that they have accessed customer data from the storage systems.

FireEye assumes that hackers acting on behalf of the state are behind the attack, Mandia emphasizes. This was evident from the technical skills and discipline of the attackers. FireEye turned on the Federal Police FBI. The company’s share lost more than seven percent in out-of-hours trading.

The Wall Street Journal reported, citing research circles, that hackers from the Russian Secret Service are currently considered likely perpetrators. It could be one of the groups that stole emails from the Democratic Party during the 2016 US election campaign. The publication of the emails had harmed Donald Trump’s opponent Hillary Clinton.

According to the researchers, the hackers used an unusual combination of attack tools, some of which are still present. “It was a shot from a sniper that came through,” the newspaper quoted one of the investigators. “The attackers have adapted their world-class capabilities specifically to attack FireEye,” wrote Mandia.

The stolen FireEye software contained no attack scenarios for so-called “zero-day” vulnerabilities, he assured. This is the name given to security vulnerabilities that are not yet widely known. Therefore, they are wide open to the explorer and are particularly dangerous.

FireEye experts are called in to assist with particularly large or serious cyber attacks. This was the case, for example, with the attack on Sony Pictures in late 2014, which paralyzed the entire computer system in the Hollywood studio.