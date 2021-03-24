IT Robotics Automation Market 2027 Technology Growth and Analysis by Type, Service, Range, End-user Verticals and Forecasts|Blue Prism, Be Informed B.V., Infosys Ltd. and Automation Anywhere Inc..

IT robotic automation is a centralized approach to consolidate the entire data center infrastructure where the architecture is software-centric. The system seeks to converge compute, storage, and networking components all put together into a single system and eventually provide a unified management layer. Rising data security concerns and virtualization technology applications for servers and desktop infrastructures have proved conducive to the growth of the market in a very short period of time. It has evolved to an extent that today hyper-converged infrastructure comes either as an appliance or as a reference architecture or as a software.

The report aims to provide an overview of Global IT Robotics Automation Market along with detailed segmentation of market by tools, services and five major geographical regions. Global IT robotics automation market is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period due to reduced Total Cost of Ownership obtained and also features such as flexibility and scalability.

Leading Players of IT Robotics Automation Market:

Blue Prism

Be Informed B.V.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Infosys Ltd.

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Automation Anywhere Inc.

Sutherland Global Services, Inc.

the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the IT Robotics Automation market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall virtual reality industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key players by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in IT Robotics Automation market.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the virtual reality industry. The global market majorly considers five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America (SACM). The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

