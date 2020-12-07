IT Outsourcing Market Size & Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players and Competitive Strategies – Forecast to 2025

Latest research report on IT Outsourcing Market delivers a comprehensive study on current market trends. The outcome also includes revenue forecasts, statistics, market valuations which illustrates its growth trends and competitive landscape as well as the key players in the business.

IT outsourcing is a company’s outsourcing of computer or Internet related work, such as programming, to other companies. It is used in reference to business process outsourcing or BPO, which is the outsourcing of the work that does not require much of technical skills.

The reasons for IT outsourcing include lack of resources and cost reduction. IT outsourcing is sometimes called IT enabled services (ITES) outsourcing. The typical destinations of overseas IT outsourcing are India and Philippines for the American and European companies and China and Vietnam for the Japanese companies. A combination of high overhead in the United States and strong cultural ties between the domestic and Asian information technology industries have led many companies to outsource labor-intensive software programming to Asia and Eastern Europe.

This report focuses on the global IT Outsourcing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IT Outsourcing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Accenture

HCL Technologies

HPE

IBM

TCS

Oracle

Cognizant

Infosys

CapGemini

NTT Data

Sodexo

ACS

ISS

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Infrastructure Outsourcing

Application Outsourcing

Market segment by Application, split into

Government

BFSI

Telecommunications

Energy and utilities

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Retail

Media and entrainment

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global IT Outsourcing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the IT Outsourcing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Content

Chapter – Report Methodology

1.1. Research Process

1.2. Primary Research

1.3. Secondary Research

1.4. Market Size Estimates

1.5. Data Triangulation

1.6. Forecast Model

1.7. USP’s of Report

1.8. Report Description

Chapter – Global IT Outsourcing Market Overview: Qualitative Analysis

2.1. Market Introduction

2.2. Executive Summary

2.3. Global IT Outsourcing Market Classification

2.4. Market Drivers

2.5. Market Restraints

2.6. Market Opportunity

2.7. IT Outsourcing Market: Trends

2.8. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.8.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.8.2. Bargaining Power of Consumers

2.8.3. Threat of New Entrants

2.8.4. Threat of Substitute Product and Services

2.8.5. Competitive Rivalry within the Industry

2.9. Market Attractiveness Analysis

2.9.1. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Segmentation

2.9.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Region

Chapter – Global IT Outsourcing Market Overview: Quantitative Analysis

3.1. Global IT Outsourcing Market Revenue (USD Million), Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%), 2014- 2025

3.2. Global IT Outsourcing Market Revenue Market Share (%), 2014- 2025

3.3. Global IT Outsourcing Market Sales (Number of Units), Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%), 2014- 2025

3.4. Global IT Outsourcing Market Sales Market Share (%), 2014- 2025

Chapter – Global IT Outsourcing Market Analysis: Segmentation By Type Chapter – Global IT Outsourcing Market Analysis: Segmentation By Application

