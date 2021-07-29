it only costs 109 euros!

This gaming chair from Zenez is not only beautiful, but also very ergonomic. It has a headrest and offers very good lumbar support. It is height adjustable, swiveling and the backrest can be tilted according to your wishes.

ZENEZ gaming chair: Enough to play and work without ever getting tired

This Zenez gaming chair has been specially designed to be as comfortable as possible. Thanks to its curved backrest (racing car seat style) it supports your back perfectly during your gaming sessions or during your long work days. You can sit in this chair for as long as you want without ever getting exhausted.

Once you are on this gaming chair, you can choose different seating positions. In fact, its back is adjustable. Its angle of inclination is 90 to 170 °. You can also adjust the height of the pillow. This can be raised or lowered by 8 cm. The armrests of this chair can also be adjusted in height. They can also be rotated (20 °).

Note that this Zenez gaming chair is rotatable (360 °). To help you move around easily, it has castors that are securely attached to its five-legged base. Its base has been designed to ensure excellent stability.

When it comes to the quality of the upholstery on this chair there is nothing to worry about. The PU leather used by the manufacturer is very hard-wearing. Not only is it soft, but also elastic and easy to clean.

This Zenez red and black gaming chair made of synthetic leather is currently subject to a strong price reduction (-50%). Buy now and get it for only 109 euros instead of 159.99 euros.

3 reasons to buy this gaming chair

Its perfect ergonomic design Its many adjustment options Its high-quality, easy-care coating

