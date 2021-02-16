IT Market In Real Estate Industry 2021 Global Demand, Scope and Strategic Outlook – 2026

– The IT market in real estate was valued at USD 6.75 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach a value of USD 13.46 billion, by 2026, at a CAGR of 12.2%, over the forecast period (2021-2026). IT is becoming a driving force necessitating a change in the way real estate companies market products to their clients. The shift from physical records to digital-based records and documents has been the initial stepping stone for the adoption of technology in the real estate sector. According to the Profile of Real Estate Firms 2016, by the National Association of Realtors, commercial real estate managers are lagging behind their residential peers, in terms of technology adoption.

– Blockchain technology is likely to have a bigger impact on platforms, such as I-house Token, becoming widespread. The blockchain technology jointly manages the database that records Bitcoin transactions. It is expected to change the way of doing business, and real estate transactions may most definitely fall into this category.

– As software in real estate aids in increasing visibility and efficiencies within an enterprise, real estate solutions can effectively support the realities of a business and propose effective solutions to any issues encountered by a company.

(Special Offer: Available Flat 30% Discount for a limited time only):

Get a Free Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592314/it-market-in-real-estate-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?mode=54

Competitive Landscape

– Some of the key companies in the market studied include SAP SE, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, etc. These players have significant expertise in the market and are complemented by their robust geographical reach. They have established their platform offerings through innovative real estate management solutions.

– With the presence of a large number of international conglomerates and newly emerging PropTech startups, the competitive rivalry in the market is expected to intensify further over the forecast period, and beyond.

– Hence, the competitive rivalry in the market studied is high, over the forecast period. Some of the key players in the market studied are SAP SE, Sage Group PLC, and Yardi Systems Inc. Some of the key developments in the market are as follows

– SAP SE collaborated with Accenture, Capgemini, and Deloitte, to accelerate customer adoption of SAP S/4HANA cloud (one of the most deployed ERPs), in the process manufacturing, discrete manufacturing, and service industries.

– Sage launched an independent study that revealed the significant savings made by businesses in three major industries, after the implementation of Sage Business Cloud Enterprise Management. The study objectively examined the potential return on investment (ROI) that organizations may realize, by deploying Sage Business Cloud Enterprise Management (formerly Sage X3).

Regional Analysis For IT Market In Real Estate Market:

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global IT Market In Real Estate market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Avail Discount at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592314/it-market-in-real-estate-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/discount?mode=54

Cloud Type of Deployment is Expected to Account for a Significant Share

– Digital transformation has created an increasing demand for connectivity. The explosion of Big Data with the Internet of Things (IoT) and constant technological innovations to efficiently manage the complex real estate portfolio require simply connected IT solutions. The deployment of these solutions on-premise requires different servers to be purchased for different solutions, which not only add to the redundancy but also lead to the requirement for additional employment, which further increases the cost-to-completion of the project.

– Thus, with a cloud-based solution, such as SAP Cloud for Real Estate, facility managers and lease administrators can manage real estate lease agreements, with all payment and valuation postings being recorded in real time within SAP S/4HANA, providing real estate vendors with a holistic solution to manage operations without additional infrastructure and employment costs.

– The stakeholders in the real estate industry are highly reliant on physical paperwork and are required to carry the documentation on-the-go. While employees can access their digital library of files while on premises (unless the company has not digitized its records), realtors are weighed down by this problem when away from the office.

– A further development in the market is platforms for smart contracts and issuing and transferring assets through a blockchain. For instance, ChromaWay has partnered with LHV Bank to develop such systems. Thus, leaders in the documentation market, like DocuSign, are expected to soon invest actively in the aforementioned technology.

North American Region is Expected to Account for the Largest Share

– The real estate industry in North America seems to be on an accelerating disruption curve, highlighted by rapid changes in tenant dynamics, customer demographic shifts, and ever-increasing needs for better and faster data access to allow improved service and amenities.

– In the United States, investor sentiment related to real estate remains positive but has weakened over the past year, owing to uncertainty over economic policy and rising interest rates.

– Demand for the multi-family sector remains steady with demographic pressures from millennials and a strong labor market. Moreover, with vacancy rates in the US industrial market at 4.6% as of Q3, 2017, rents have increased significantly across core markets. Also, as per Q2, 2017, CBRE Economic Advisors reported an average net asking rent of USD 6.8 per square foot, which was the highest level on record.

– Apart from that, investment volumes decreased year-over-year by 8%, due to tightening monetary policy and uncertainty over economic policies.

– The worlds most innovative real estate companies, such as Bowery, Buildium, and Enertiv, among others, are headquartered in this region. In cities, such as San Francisco, New York, and Boston, 60% of the residents were tenants in 2017. The rise in rental demand has resulted in a strong demand for property management services.

– Automated interiors also play a key role in real estate. A few companies have started catering to this market and have also sought funding. For instance, Hutch, the virtual interior designer app, raised USD 10 million funding from Zillow in 2017.

Browse the report description and TOC: https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592314/it-market-in-real-estate-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?mode=54

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluates key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: The Global IT Market In Real Estate Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc.MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

Contact Us:

IrfanTamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com