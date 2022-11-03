“It made me physically cringe”

Twitch star Likelihood “Sodapoppin” supplied his tackle a viral second that includes Twitch sensation Felix “xQc” kissing fellow content material creator nyyxxii on stream.

Sodapoppin claimed that the streamers getting intimate on their broadcast made him “cringe,” and recalled doing one thing comparable 10 years in the past. He acknowledged:

“I acquired like, Sheri flashbacks and it made me bodily cringe! Like, I name plenty of issues cringe, however like, I imply, this truly made me cringe.”

Sodapoppin doesn’t perceive why streamers “make out with somebody on stream”

Through the livestream on November 3, viewers requested that the One True King (OTK) co-owner check out the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. He responded by saying that the prevelance of the quite a few clips that includes the controversy between xQc and his ex-girlfriend Sammy “Adept” was “an excessive amount of”:

“LSF (LivestreamFail)? Yeah, I noticed one thing that went on with xQc and a few woman. Nevertheless it’s like, there was one thing else. Oh yeah! Even like, the xQc and Adept drama, I have a look at one clip, however then I see like, 18 extra, and I truly get like, an excessive amount of. And I do not trouble watching any of it, as a result of it is an excessive amount of!”

Just a few moments later, Sodapoppin began searching the streamer-focused discussion board and observed xQc’s kiss with nyyxxii was the highest put up:

The Austin, Texas-based content material creator then supplied his tackle the viral clip and claimed that it made him “cringe.” He remarked:

“However I did have a look at the clip of some- I do not know who the f**ok this woman is. Why are you making out with somebody on stream?”

He went on to say that he was reminded of a earlier incident involving somebody named Sheri, which made him “bodily cringe.” Some viewers claimed that the streamer had beforehand executed one thing comparable. Sodapoppin then exclaimed:

“I do not like, why are you making out with somebody on stream?! ‘You probably did it 10 years in the past.’ I do know! I used to be 18! I used to be a toddler and it was cringe! It was a full decade!”

The response concluded with the 28-year-old content material creator asserting:

“Cease making out on stream. It is bizarre. That is how I really feel once I watched it. Oh, that is going to be some time! ‘You are 32, outdated man.’ I would as effectively be. I will actually die quickly. ‘They’d the butterfly, Soda!’ Go spend these butterflies off-stream! Like, get the f**ok off the digital camera, man! Perhaps I am an a**gap.”

Timestamp: 00:13:58

Followers react to the streamer’s take

Followers current within the streamer’s Twitch chat showcased quite a lot of reactions, with quite a few neighborhood members agreeing with Sodapoppin’s take. Here is a snippet of the Twitch chat:

