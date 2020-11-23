It is possible to play the next CD project title in The Sims

If you’re a fan of the Sims you have to tell yourself that they have a much better life than us. They usually have bigger houses than ours, nicer furniture and clothes, but when it comes to video games, we’re the lucky ones. It must be said that their pc games that they can indulge in are limited. Except that it was all before!

Play Cyberpunk 2077 to make your Sims’ lives better

Thanks to a new mod, the Sims can now play some excellent titles. This mod, titled Better Computer Games, gives Sims the chance to have a good PC with GTA V, Sekiro: Twice Shadows, Forza Horizon 4, Persona 4 Golden, League of Legends, and Monster Hunter: World. But that’s not all !

With this mod, your Sims can now enjoy Cyberpunk 2077. A real boon for your characters as we will have to wait until December 10th to discover the new CD Projekt game.

The mod thus makes it possible to transmit real images with the sound of games. If you want, you can watch your Sims play Cyberpunk 2077 in front of the PC, which shows footage of the game’s trailers.

For those who want it, the Better Computer Games Mod is available on Mod The Sims and Nexus Mods. After downloading, unpacking and placing it in the mod folder, you have to restart the game and simply buy the PC.