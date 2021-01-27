It is now possible to visit the pharmacy museum virtually via Google

It’s available on the Google Arts & Culture platform, which offers free virtual tours to places around the world.

Visits are free.

It is the youngest Portuguese museum to be featured in Google Arts & Culture, a platform that enables virtual visits to museums and spaces of this type around the world. In times of confinement, you can already visit the pharmacy museum without leaving your home.

The digital exhibition is divided into three areas: the Lisbon Pharmacy Museum, the Porto Pharmacy Museum and the Historical Pharmacies. There you can find pieces that show how medicine has been practiced over the centuries. There is a medical suit that served as protection against the black plague and masks of healers, for example, among many other artifacts that tell a five thousand year story.

It is also possible to conduct online visits in real time via video conference via the website of the pharmacy museum, provided that an appointment has been made in advance. At Google Arts & Culture, you can also visit Portuguese museums such as the Museu Berardo Collection, the National Museum of Ancient Art or the Calouste Gulbenkian Museum.