It is not yet known whether José Raposo will return to take part in “Patrões Fora”.

The actor goes through a serious grief after the death of Maria João Abreu. The series shots have returned, but the production doesn’t count on your character.

Photo: Facebook by José Raposo.

It is still not certain whether José Raposo will participate in further episodes of “Patrões Fora” at SIC. According to TV7Dias, the actor has spent the last few days very shaken and is still mourning Maria João Abreu.

The magazine adds that shooting of the series resumed as early as Friday, May 21, but without the presence of Raposo, the actress’s ex-husband, who passed away on May 13 at the age of 57. The production team will push the new episodes forward without counting on the actor’s participation.

Whether he will return to the series that Maria João Abreu recorded when he passed out from an aneurysm on April 30th depends on the actor’s desires, according to the magazine. That means, at this moment all scenarios are possible.

The return to the recordings of “Patrões Fora” was marked by a warm message from actress Sofia Arruda published on her social networks. “It won’t be easy. It won’t be the same. It will never be again,” can be read in the publication.

