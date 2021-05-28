It is already known who will play the family patriarch “Bridgerton”

Rupert Evans will play Edmund, the late husband of Violet Bridgerton.

Netflix has finally announced who will play the patriarch of the Bridgerton family on the series of the same name. Rupert Evans was cast as Violet Bridgerton’s late husband (Ruth Gemmell) and father of the family’s eight children.

According to the streaming platform, the new character is “a devoted and loving husband whose true love affair with Violet Bridgerton has given them eight perfect children. He is also an infinitely patient and kind father who takes particular pride in guiding his eldest son, Anthony, through life. “

It is guaranteed that the character will only appear in flashbacks, as the character has already died in the present tense of the series’ narration.

Evans is the latest addition to the growing cast of Bridgerton season two, along with Simone Ashley, Charithra Chandran, Rupert Young, Shelley Conn and Calam Lynch. On the other hand, Regé-Jean Page left the series.

Season two is already being recorded, but the release date has not yet been announced. However, we know that there really will be two more seasons.