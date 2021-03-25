It is already known who will play Carlos in the new film about Princess Diana

“Spencer” is already being shot and could open in 2021.

Kristen Stewart will play Princess Diana.

The film is called “Spencer” and it gained more attention when the first, almost unrecognizable, image of Kristen Stewart in the role of Princess Diana was revealed. Now there is another novelty in this project. We already know who will play Prince Carlos.

Jack Farthing, 35, is the British actor chosen to play the monarch at some point in his and Diana’s life. The actor is the protagonist of “Poldark” in the role of George Warleggan, but he will now have one that promises to be one of the most outstanding roles of his career.

The film is directed by the Chilean Pablo Larraín, who even has experience in portraying biographical moments of public figures. The director relies on curriculum films like “Neruda” and the latest “Jackie”

“Spencer” is a biographical film that will dramatize three specific days in Princess Diana’s life, during the last Christmas party, which she spent in Windsor in 1991, during the final phase of her marriage. Filming began in January, and it is possible that it will premiere later that year, in the fall. The cast also includes names like Timothy Spall, Sally Hawkins, and Sean Harris.

