It is already known when the sixth season of “Lucifer” will debut

It is already known when the sixth season of “Lucifer” will debut

It is already known when the sixth season of “Lucifer” will start

Little, very little to go.

Less than two months. “Lucifer” should already return to Netflix: The sixth season of the series should be on 10 of the “Hollywood Reporter”.

There is no more information about this season, apart from a short trailer for the debut release. At around a minute and a half, the video emphasizes that “all good things must end,” in the expectation that this could be the show’s final season.

Keep in mind that the series originally created by FOX eventually ended after three seasons. After that, it was bailed out by Netflix and should have ended by the end of season five. However, the streaming platform decided to give the series a few more minutes.

It is unknown how many episodes this sixth season will have or when it will be available in Portugal.