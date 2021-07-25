It is already known when the sixth season of “Lucifer” will debut

Photo of mccadmin mccadminJuly 25, 2021
0

It is already known when the sixth season of “Lucifer” will start

Little, very little to go.

Less than two months. “Lucifer” should already return to Netflix: The sixth season of the series should be on 10 of the “Hollywood Reporter”.

There is no more information about this season, apart from a short trailer for the debut release. At around a minute and a half, the video emphasizes that “all good things must end,” in the expectation that this could be the show’s final season.

Keep in mind that the series originally created by FOX eventually ended after three seasons. After that, it was bailed out by Netflix and should have ended by the end of season five. However, the streaming platform decided to give the series a few more minutes.

It is unknown how many episodes this sixth season will have or when it will be available in Portugal.

Photo of mccadmin mccadminJuly 25, 2021
0
Photo of mccadmin

mccadmin

Related Articles

Photo of PS4 data transfer, Sony account, recommended settings, 3 new videos show more

PS4 data transfer, Sony account, recommended settings, 3 new videos show more

November 6, 2020

“The Nevers”: The new HBO fantasy series that is highly acclaimed

April 11, 2021

The new “Mulan” arrives in Portugal this week – but it will be very different from the original

December 3, 2020

CD Projekt Red assures its investors that the game will be released

November 27, 2020
Back to top button