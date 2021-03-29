IT in real Estate Market Key Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players IBM Corporation, MRI Software LLC, Oracle, Salesforce.com Inc., Accenture, Sage Group plc

The IT in real Estate report helps the user to strengthen decisive power to plan their strategic moves to launch or expand their businesses by offering them a clear picture of this market. It provides key statistics on the market status of manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The IT in real Estate report also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors operating in the market.

IT in real Estate Market Overview

The Global IT in real Estate Market is showing positive signs of growth. With the current COVID-19 pandemic scenario, new business opportunities are sprouting in the market. Organizations must explore new markets to expand their business globally and locally. For getting a deeper understanding of the emerging trends, the Global IT in real Estate Market report showcases various factors that drive the economy worldwide. Moreover, the companies will get to know the market landscape for the next decade 2020-2027. Few of the major competitors currently working in the IT in real Estate market are IBM Corporation, MRI Software LLC, Oracle, Salesforce.com Inc., Accenture, Sage Group plc, Radici, Partecipazioni SpA, Cisco, Infosys, Infor Global Solutions, Xerox, Nuxeo, Alfresco Software, Inc and others.

Global IT in real estate market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 10% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Buyer experience, transparency in financial transactions and compliance are among the major factors propelling rapid digital adoption in the real estate sector.

IT in real Estate Market: Scope of the Report

By Application

o Customer Relationship Management

o Enterprise Resource Planning

o Enterprise Content Management

o Business Intelligence

o Business Process Management

By Service

o Integration & Deployment

o Consulting

o Maintenance & Support

By Deployment Type

o On-Premises

o Cloud

Security Solution

o Commercial & Services

o Residential

By Geography

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o Italy

o U.K.

o France

o Spain

o Netherlands

o Belgium

o Switzerland

o Turkey

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

o Singapore

o Malaysia

o Thailand

o Indonesia

o Philippines

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa

o Egypt

o Israel

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

The 2020 Annual IT in real Estate Market offers:

100+ charts exploring and analysing the IT in real Estate market from critical angles including retail forecasts, consumer demand, production and more

10+ profiles of top IT in real Estate producing states, with highlights of market conditions and retail trends

Regulatory outlook, best practices, and future considerations for manufacturers and industry players seeking to meet consumer demand

IT in real Estate Market Data Sources and Implied Research Methodology

PRIMARY RESEARCH: Once data collection is done through secondary research, primary interviews are conducted with different stakeholders across the value chain like manufacturers, distributors, ingredient/input suppliers, end customers and other key opinion leaders of the industry. Primary research is used both to validate the data points obtained from secondary research and to fill in the data gaps after secondary research.

SECONDARY RESEARCH: Secondary Research Information is collected from a number of publicly available as well as paid databases. Public sources involve publications by different associations and governments, annual reports and statements of companies, white papers and research publications by recognized industry experts and renowned academia etc. Paid data sources include third party authentic industry databases.

EXPERT VALIDATION The market engineered data is verified and validated by a number of experts, both in-house and external.

MARKET ENGINEERING The market engineering phase involves analyzing the data collected, market breakdown and forecasting. Macroeconomic indicators and bottom-up and top-down approaches are used to arrive at a complete set of data points that give way to valuable qualitative and quantitative insights. Each data point is verified by the process of data triangulation to validate the numbers and arrive at close estimates.

REPORT WRITING/ PRESENTATION After the data is curated by the mentioned highly sophisticated process, the analysts start to write the report. Garnering insights from data and forecasts, insights are drawn to visualize the entire ecosystem in a single report.

Key questions answered through this analytical market research report include:

What are the latest trends, new patterns and technological advancements in the IT in real Estate Market?

• Which factors are influencing the IT in real Estate Market over the forecast period?

• What are the global challenges, threats and risks in the IT in real Estate Market?

• Which factors are propelling and restraining the IT in real Estate Market?

• What are the demanding global regions of the IT in real Estate Market?

• What will be the global market size over the coming future?

• What are the different effective business strategies followed by global companies?

IT in real Estate Market: Competitive Landscape

Global IT in real estate market is competitive and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of conversational computing platform market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. Following key players have been profiled with the help of proven research methodologies: Yardi Systems Inc., Microsoft, SAP SE, RealPage Inc.,

Table of Content: IT in real Estate market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Global IT in real Estate Market Landscape

Part 04: Global IT in real Estate Market Sizing

Part 05: Global IT in real Estate Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

If you have any custom requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the customized report as per your requirements.

Queries Resolved In This Report:

Which will be the specialties at which IT in real Estate Market players profiling with intensive designs, financials, and furthermore, ongoing headways should set nearness? Which will be the foreseen development rates for your own IT in real Estate economy out and out and furthermore for each portion inside? Which will be the IT in real Estate application and sorts and estimate joined intently by makers? Which will be the dangers which will attack growth? The length of the global IT in real Estate market opportunity? How IT in real Estate Market share advance vacillations their value from various assembling brands?

Market Drivers:

· Growing demand for smart technological solutions in real estate industry is driving the market growth

· Surging usage of enterprise applications for the efficient project handling & management is enhancing the market to grow

· Rising need of innovative data handling methods & techniques along with enhanced security of sensitive information is propelling the market to grow

· Increasing tourism sector along with significant expansion in the residential sector across several developing nations will proliferate the overall business growth

Market Restraints:

· High cost involvement during technological transition of several business processes is hampering the market growth

· Rapid transformations of the property management businesses from offline to online platforms is hindering the market growth

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What will be the size of the market and the growth rate for the forecast period? 2020- 2027?

Which key driving forces will keep create more opportunities for the IT in real Estate market in years to come?

Which are the most prominent players operating in the IT in real Estate market? What have been their winning strategies so far?

Which trends from the yesteryears or the future are likely to shape the progress of the IT in real Estate market across different regions?

What are the threats and challenges that can act like a barrier and restrict the development of the IT in real Estate market?

What are the future opportunities for prominent market players?

