It depleted two Tivoli in less than seven hours. Now there is a new date for Daniel Sloss

Daniel Sloss will perform at the Tivoli BBVA Theater in Lisbon in September – and will be on the third day. This Wednesday, January 27th, it was announced that the Scottish comedian would present his new show “Hubris” in the Portuguese capital.

The first date, September 1st, was sold out within six hours. The second, which was scheduled for September 2nd, was even faster: It only took 45 minutes until Ticketline was practically out of tickets. There are fewer than half a dozen places available. A third date has now been opened, August 31, the tickets for which are already available at prices between € 25 and € 40.

“Hubris was introduced by the Greeks and is the treatment of a devastating and dangerous personality of a character that often leads to their downfall,” describes the show’s summary. The production says it’s “a new solo that has neither a theme nor turns, not even parental warnings”.

Daniel Sloss is 30 years old and an internationally recognized comedian. Some of his most famous shows are “X” about sexual abuse; “Dark”, which focuses on grief; and “puzzles” about human relationships and separations. These last two are specials available on Netflix in 190 countries including Portugal. He has appeared on Conan O’Brien’s talk show multiple times, has stood up in more than 50 countries and set several box office records at Edinburgh’s Fringe Festival.