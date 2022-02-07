“Isto é Jozar Com Quem Works” will be broadcast live

Ricardo Araújo Pereira’s SIC program is preparing to celebrate its second birthday.

Moderator is Ricardo Araújo Pereira.

In February, “Isto é Gozar Com Quem Works” will be broadcast live on Sundays. SIC announced the news this Sunday the 6th as Ricardo Araújo Pereira and Co.’s program prepares to celebrate two years of broadcasting.

So far, there have only been live broadcasts on special occasions. The humorous magazine is recorded at the Teatro Villaret in Lisbon with the audience present. The team also consists of Joana Marques, Miguel Góis, José Diogo Quintela, Manuel Cardoso, Guilherme Fonseca, Cátia Domingues and Cláudio Almeida.

The show was consistently a leader in its Sunday night TV audience segment. However, the success of the new edition of Big Brother Famosos on TVI has caused some fluctuations in viewer preference.

