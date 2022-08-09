Issey Miyake, Japanese Fashion Designer, Dies at 84

Issey Miyake, the Japanese designer famed for his pleated fashion of clothes and cult perfumes, and whose identify turned a worldwide byword for cutting-edge vogue within the Nineteen Eighties, died on Aug. 5. He was 84.

The demise was introduced on Tuesday by the Miyake Design studio, which stated the trigger was liver most cancers. It didn’t specify the place Mr. Miyake died.

Mr. Miyake is probably finest identified for his signature micro pleating, which he first unveiled in 1988 however has recently been having fun with a surge in recognition amongst a brand new and youthful shopper base.