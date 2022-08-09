Tuesday, August 9, 2022
World 

Issey Miyake, Japanese Fashion Designer, Dies at 84

Issey Miyake, the Japanese designer famed for his pleated fashion of clothes and cult perfumes, and whose identify turned a worldwide byword for cutting-edge vogue within the Nineteen Eighties, died on Aug. 5. He was 84.

The demise was introduced on Tuesday by the Miyake Design studio, which stated the trigger was liver most cancers. It didn’t specify the place Mr. Miyake died.

Mr. Miyake is probably finest identified for his signature micro pleating, which he first unveiled in 1988 however has recently been having fun with a surge in recognition amongst a brand new and youthful shopper base.

His proprietary warmth treating system implies that the accordion-like pleats might be machine washed, would by no means lose their form and supplied the benefit of loungewear. He additionally produced the black turtleneck that turned a part of the signature look of Steve Jobs, the Apple co-founder.

It is a growing story.



