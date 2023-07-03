Israeli Military Strikes Palestinian City of Jenin

The Israeli army stated early Monday that it had launched into what it known as an “intensive counterterrorism effort” within the Jenin space of the occupied West Financial institution, a middle of Palestinian militancy.

The army introduced shortly after 1 a.m. that it was placing “terrorist infrastructure” within the space of Jenin, a Palestinian metropolis within the northern West Financial institution that has just lately been the main focus of lethal Israeli military raids and fierce gunfights between Israeli troops and militants. It has additionally been used because the launching level for Palestinian assaults on Israeli forces and civilians.

Israel started with airstrikes and was additionally transferring floor forces towards the town, in accordance with preliminary accounts within the Israeli information media, which reported that at the very least 4 Palestinian militants had been killed within the opening strikes.

The army stated it had struck a joint operations middle utilized by militants within the Jenin refugee camp the place weapons and explosives had been saved and the place people accused of finishing up assaults on Israelis have discovered shelter in current months.