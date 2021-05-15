Israeli flag hoisted in Vienna: Iran cancels meeting | Free press

Israeli flags will fly in solidarity on government buildings in Vienna on Friday. Iran’s Foreign Minister is “shocked” – and cancels a scheduled meeting in Austria.

Vienna (AP) – After the Israeli flag was hoisted on government buildings in Vienna, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammed Dschawad Sarif canceled a visit to Austria scheduled for Saturday.

A bilateral meeting with Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg was planned. “We regret the move, but will not remain silent when Hamas fires 2,000 missiles at civilian targets in Israel,” a Schallenberg spokeswoman confirmed the government’s position. Die Presse reported for the first time about the cancellation. The main topic of the Vienna meeting would have been the ongoing negotiations in Vienna for the renewal of the 2015 nuclear agreement, the spokeswoman continued.

As a sign of solidarity with Israel in the Gaza conflict, a flag with the Star of David flew over the Chancellery and Foreign Ministry in Vienna on Friday. Iran’s chief negotiator in the nuclear talks, Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, also criticized the move. Vienna has been a great host so far, he wrote on Twitter. However, he is now shocked by the fact that the flag is being raised for a country responsible for the deaths of many civilians.

According to the Israeli military, militant Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have fired about 2,300 missiles at Israel so far. Israel blames Islamist Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, for all attacks from the region. The Israeli army, for its part, attacked targets in the Gaza Strip in response to the shelling. According to the Gaza Health Ministry, more than 140 people have died there and another 1,000 have been injured since the violence escalated. According to the army, eight people have been killed in the shelling in Israel so far.

