Israeli court grants surrogacy to gay couples | free press

Health Minister Horowitz speaks of a “historic day”. Same-sex couples in Israel can now have children with the help of surrogate mothers. That has been decided by Israel’s highest court.

Jerusalem (AP) – Same-sex couples in Israel may also have children in the future with the help of surrogate mothers. According to a statement, Israel’s highest court ruled that the state must allow gay couples and single men to do so within six months.

Corresponding rules must be established within six months. The earlier requirements constituted a violation of human rights, the verdict said.

“Historic Day”

Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz spoke of a “historic day”. Discrimination against same-sex couples is now coming to an end. His ministry will carry out the court’s demands.

The highest court had already ruled last February that the surrogacy procedure should also be accessible to same-sex couples and single men. At the time, the decision stated that a corresponding amendment to the law would have to be implemented within a year. Since this has not happened, the court has now rendered a final judgment on this.

So far only for heterosexual couples

In Israel, in principle, surrogacy is only allowed for heterosexual couples, but under strict conditions. Homosexual men therefore often settle for surrogacy abroad. However, this is expensive and complicated.

Israel has become significantly more tolerant of homosexuality in recent decades. The coastal metropolis of Tel Aviv, in particular, is considered particularly liberal. However, same-sex couples cannot marry and there have been issues with adoption and surrogacy. Until the change of government a month ago, strictly religious parties had great influence in politics. They oppose changes in the law in favor of gays and lesbians because they see it as a violation of Jewish religious commandments.

