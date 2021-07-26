Israeli army shoots at Hamas base after attacks | free press

The ceasefire in the Middle East is unstable. Israel continues to bomb targets in the Gaza Strip in response to repeated Hamas fireball attacks.

Gaza/Tel Aviv (dpa) – After militant Palestinians were attacked with fire balloons, the Israeli army fired at a military base owned by Hamas, which ruled the Gaza Strip.

Fighter planes attacked the base used for terrorist activities, the army said Monday evening. Israel responded to attacks from the Gaza Strip with fire balloons, the statement said. From there, militant Palestinians repeatedly flew balloons loaded with explosives and incendiary bombs into Israel. Fires in fields are common.

File since exchange of blows in May

Israel had an 11-day exchange of blows with Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip in May. According to the Ministry of Health, 255 people died in Gaza. According to official figures, there were 13 deaths in Israel. Egypt eventually reached a ceasefire. The Islamist Hamas is classified as a terrorist organization by Israel, the US and the EU. The Gaza Strip – an area directly on the Mediterranean Sea – is home to about two million people, most of them in very poor conditions, aid organizations said.

In response to the new attacks, Israel had already restricted the fishing zone off the Gaza Strip on Sunday. According to the competent authority, this has been reduced from twelve nautical miles (about 22 kilometers) to six nautical miles (about 11 kilometers).