Israel: Netanyahu Fails to Form Government | Free press

Tel Aviv (AP) – Israel’s right-wing Conservative Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to form a government within two years of the fourth parliamentary election. A corresponding deadline passed at midnight.

This means that Netanyahu’s opponents have a chance to end the 71-year-old era. Whether they will succeed in this is still completely open. At the same time, Israel is in a political crisis. Netanyahu will initially remain in charge of a transitional government.

Netanyahu has been in office for 12 years and is the longest-serving prime minister in the country’s history. There is a corruption lawsuit against him. He rejects the allegations made therein.

President Reuven Rivlin was expected to appoint opposition leader Jair Lapid on Wednesday to form a government. His future party belongs to the political center. However, according to observers, forming a coalition will not be easy for him either. A fifth new election is not out of the question. Should it come to that, Netanyahu may also get the chance to become prime minister again.

A candidate selected by the president has four weeks to form a coalition and can apply for a two-week extension. Rivlin could also give the mandate to the Knesset. If the mandate is in parliament, each member of parliament can try to find the support of 61 of the total of 120 parliamentarians within 21 days. After that, he has two more weeks to forge a coalition. If this fails, the parliament is automatically dissolved and there is a fifth new election.

After the March 23 vote, Rivlin initially accused Netanyahu of forming a government. His Likud emerged from the election as the strongest force. However, the 71-year-old failed to form the alliance of right-wing and religious parties he aspired to. Netanyahu should have brought together the Religious Zionist Party around Bezalel Smotrich and the Arab Raam Party behind him. However, the far-right Jewish party refused to cooperate with the Arab MPs. Naftali Bennett’s far-right Jamina party also avoided a clear commitment to Netanyahu.

After the election, Netanyahu received the greatest number of recommendations for government formation during discussions between the party leaders and President Rivlin. 52 MPs expressed support for him. Based in the political center, Lapid of the Future Party received the second most recommendations with 45 votes. Observers therefore assume that Rivlin will now mandate him to form a government.

Lapid’s problem is that his camp, which consists mainly of Netanyahu’s opponents, is also not getting a majority in parliament. For a majority, the 57-year-old would also need to involve a number of parties that are far apart on the political spectrum. The Lapid camp needs the support of the Jamina Party, as well as an Arab party or the Religious Zionist Party.

The situation in Israel is so difficult because the party landscape is very fragmented. Both the right and left camp consist of several parties. On the margin, there are other divisions such as the ultra-right. The elections at the end of March were not, as is so often the case in Israel, about a decision between the right or the left, but rather whether one is for or against Netanyahu. Even if they belong to a camp, some parties are not compatible with alliances. In addition to programmatic differences, this is also due to personal hostilities. Netanyahu’s relationship with other right-wing main characters such as Bennett, Gideon Saar and Avigdor Lieberman is considered very difficult.