Israel: green passport must curb rising corona figures

There were more than 2,000 new infections with the coronavirus in Israel every day. Now the country with the Green Pass wants to put on the brakes again.

Tel Aviv (dpa) – Due to the increasing number of corona infections, the so-called Green Pass has been in force in Israel since Thursday.

At gatherings of more than 100 people, participants over the age of twelve must show a certificate of vaccination or recovery or a negative result of the corona test. This applies to sports and cultural events, but also to fitness studios, restaurants, conferences and places of worship.

The Green Pass, which brought relief to those who had been vaccinated and those who had recovered, was introduced in Israel in February. However, after a sharp drop in the number of infections, most restrictions were lifted.

A team of experts recommended a third booster vaccination for adults, according to a statement from the health ministry. However, there was disagreement over the age group who should receive the vaccination – either those over 60 or over 70. In the coming days, the ministry will make a final decision on a third vaccination and the appropriate age group.

The background to this are figures from the ministry, according to which the effectiveness of the Biontech/Pfizer vaccination used in Israel has declined sharply since the beginning of June. According to the ministry, the vaccination prevents corona infection by only 39 percent and serious diseases by 91 percent. At the same time, the more contagious Delta variant is spreading in the country, it said. However, government experts also criticize the fact that the effectiveness figures are not collected scientifically.

In the spring, the vaccination was said to have prevented 95.8 percent of the corona disease. Hospital admissions, serious illness and death would be prevented by about 99 percent.

The number of new corona infections reported in Israel within one day had recently crossed the 2000 mark again. The Ministry of Health reported 2,165 new infections for the previous day on Thursday morning. 159 corona patients are seriously ill. More than 57 percent of the population is fully vaccinated.