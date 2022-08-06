Israel-Gaza Fighting Flares for a Second Day

Probably the most violent battle in additional than a 12 months between Israel and Gaza militants prolonged right into a second day on Saturday, with airstrikes that destroyed residential buildings and killed 5 folks in Gaza, in accordance with Palestinian well being officers.

The Israeli army mentioned it had hit two Gaza residences belonging to operatives of the militant group Islamic Jihad that it described as weapons shops. Navy officers mentioned that prior warnings got, and that the residential buildings have been evacuated earlier than the strikes.

Islamic Jihad and different smaller Palestinian militant teams in Gaza fired rockets largely at Israeli cities closest to the sting of the territory.