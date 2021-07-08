Israel destroys house of alleged murderer | free press

Human rights groups have criticized the destruction of criminals’ homes as collective punishment and a violation of international law. Israel has used this deterrent again.

Tel Aviv/Ramallah (dpa) – Israel has destroyed the home of a suspected Palestinian murderer in the occupied West Bank. The military said the Palestinian was responsible for a deadly attack in early May.

During the demolition of houses near the city of Ramallah, riots broke out with some 200 Palestinians throwing stones and fireworks at the soldiers. In the attack in early May, three Israeli religious students were shot from a passing car south of the Palestinian city of Nablus. One of the Israelis later died in hospital.

The alleged perpetrator is in prison and has been charged with murder and attempted murder, according to media reports. He would also be in possession of a US passport. A spokeswoman for the US embassy in Jerusalem criticized the house’s demolition. It is critical that “all sides refrain from taking unilateral steps that exacerbate tensions and undermine efforts to reach a negotiated two-state solution”.

Israel uses house demolitions as a deterrent. Human rights organizations classify this collective punishment as a violation of international humanitarian law.

