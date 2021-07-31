Israel criticizes Iran after deadly attack on ship | free press

In recent months, there have been repeated attacks in the Indian Ocean against ships with connections to Israelis. Now it has apparently hit the ship of a British company.

Tel Aviv (AP) – After a deadly attack on a ship in the northern Indian Ocean, Israel has sharply attacked its nemesis Iran.

The ship is operated by the British company Zodiac Maritime. The Zodiac Group is chaired by Israeli businessman Ejal Ofer. “Iran is not just an Israeli problem, but an exporter of terror, destruction and instability that harms us all,” Foreign Minister Jair Lapid wrote on Twitter on Saturday night. According to Zodiac Maritime, two crew members, one from the UK and one from Romania, were killed in the attack on Thursday.

Citing Israeli sources, the New York Times reported that the attack appears to have been carried out by several unmanned Iranian drones.

Lapid wrote that he had warned British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab of the need to react sharply to the attack. He also instructed the embassies in Washington, London and the United Nations (UN) to address the relevant contacts at the UN.

Zodiac Maritime announced Friday that there was a suspicion of an incident involving pirates aboard the tanker “M/T Mercer Street”. The vessel is Japanese owned and operated by the UK-based company. It was en route from Tanzania to the Emirate of Fujairah and had no cargo on board.

In recent months, ships with connections to Israelis have been attacked repeatedly in the Indian Ocean and the Gulf of Oman. In early July, a cargo ship previously owned by Zodiac Maritime, according to media reports, was attacked. According to the Israeli daily Haaretz, Israel suspected that Iran was behind the attack. Similar incidents occurred in February and April, with Israel blaming Iran for it.

An Iranian freighter was also slightly damaged in an explosion in the Red Sea in April. According to reports in the New York Times, this attack came from Israel.

Iran is enemies of Israel. Israel, on the other hand, now has diplomatic relations with the two Gulf countries, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.