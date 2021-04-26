Israel closes Gaza fishing zone after rocket attacks | Free press

At night, Palestinian militants fired missiles again at Israel. Now Israel has closed the fishing zone to the Palestinian territory.

Gaza / Tel Aviv (dpa) – Following ongoing rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip, Israel has closed the fishing zone to the Palestinian territory. The measure applies until further notice, the responsible authority informed Cogat on Monday morning.

According to the Israeli army, a total of five missiles were fired during the night. The first one exploded in the Gaza Strip. After this incident, Cogat first announced a reduction of the fishing zone.

Moments later, however, Palestinian militants fired four more missiles. Warning sirens howled in the city of Sderot. Two of the projectiles were reportedly intercepted by the “Iron Dome” defense system, and a third landed in the Gaza Strip. According to media reports, the fourth went out into the open.

Initially, there were no reports of injuries or damage. In the morning Cogar announced the complete closure of the fishing zone.

In total, about 40 projectiles have been fired at Israel from the Palestinian Territories since Friday evening. The attacks followed violent clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police in Jerusalem last week.

In August 2020, Islamist Hamas, which ruled the Gaza Strip, announced a ceasefire with Israel after mediation from Qatar. But even after that there were always violations. Israel tightened a blockade of the Gaza Strip in 2007, which is now backed by Egypt. Both countries justify the measure with security considerations. Hamas has been classified as a terrorist organization by Israel, the US and the EU.

On Saturday night, new skirmishes in Jerusalem led to injuries and arrests. Hundreds of Palestinians collided with police at the Damascus Gate to the Old City. According to the police, the protesters threw stones and fire bottles. According to media reports, the security forces used sedation grenades. Unrest also broke out during the crossing from Kalandia to Ramallah.

According to the Palestinian Red Crescent rescue service, twelve Arab youths were injured. Israeli police said on Sunday that 17 suspects had been arrested that night. Four police officers were injured.

After the start of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan on April 13, similar clashes had already occurred several times in Jerusalem.

