Israel Approves Ceasefire in Gaza Conflict | Free press

The Israeli government is in favor of an end to the fighting. The condition for this is that the militant Palestinians also adhere to it. But that is uncertain for the time being.

Tel Aviv / Gaza (dpa) – The Israeli cabinet unanimously approved a proposal from Egypt on a ceasefire. A spokesman for Netanyahu announced this late on Thursday evening.

It was a unilateral ceasefire without any preconditions, which should come into effect at an hour when no agreement has yet to be reached, the spokesman said. The political leadership had emphasized that the reality on the ground would determine the further course of the fighting.

Israeli media had previously reported that the blaze in the conflict with Islamist Hamas in the Gaza Strip should end Friday at 2 a.m. local time (1 a.m. CEST). The Israeli army would therefore cease its attacks in the Gaza Strip for the time being. But if the Palestinians continue their missile attacks, the ceasefire will be immediately lifted.

Israel had already informed Egypt before the meeting that it was ready to come to an agreement in the sense of “calm against calm” without a major deal.

Hamas in the Gaza Strip initially rejected the announcement. “We are the ones who are announcing a ceasefire or a truce, not the occupying forces,” said a spokesman for the organization in Gaza.

Immediately following the announcement of Israel’s decision to institute a ceasefire, another missile alarm sounded in Israeli border towns on the outskirts of the Gaza Strip.

The conflict escalated on May 10 with rocket attacks on Jerusalem by Gaza-ruling Hamas. Israel responded with massive attacks in the coastal area.

According to the Israeli army, more than 4,000 rockets have been fired from the Gaza Strip at Israel since the beginning of the conflict, killing 12 people. Israel responded to the shelling with more than 1,000 airstrikes, killing at least 230 people, according to Palestinian figures. More than 1,600 people were also injured.

