Israel and Palestinian Militants Reach a Cease-Fire

Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza agreed to a cease-fire late on Sunday evening, in a transfer that was anticipated to finish a three-day battle that killed dozens of Palestinians, together with militant commanders, however which did little to vary the established order in Israel and the occupied territories.

The battle, which started on Friday afternoon when Israel launched airstrikes to foil what it mentioned was an imminent assault from Gaza, paralyzed components of southern Israel and resulted within the destruction of a number of residential buildings and militant bases in Gaza.

Forty-four Palestinians, together with 15 youngsters, have been killed within the combating, in accordance with Palestinian well being officers. Scores of Israelis have been barely injured whereas working for canopy from Palestinian rockets, and a number of other have been damage by shrapnel. An unexploded rocket fell in a residential space of Ashkelon, a southern Israeli metropolis, broadcasters reported.