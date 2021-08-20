Israel also gives third vaccination to people 40 years and older | free press

The Delta variant ensures that more and more people in Israel are vaccinated for the third time. Now there is also a recommendation for many people under 50.

Tel Aviv (dpa) – Given numerous new corona infections, Israel is now vaccinating people aged 40 and older with a third dose. The Ministry of Health announced that several teams of experts have recommended that the vaccination campaign be expanded.

It was recommended, among other things, to vaccinate pregnant women, teachers, health professionals, as well as people with disabilities and carers for the third time. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett (49) will also be vaccinated for the third time on Friday, according to his office.

In Israel, the Biontech / Pfizer preparation is used almost exclusively. Since the end of July, the country has become the first in the world to give third vaccinations against the corona virus. It is crucial that the second vaccination is at least five months ago. According to the Ministry of Health, nearly 1.3 million people have now been vaccinated three times.

The background to the decision on a third vaccination are figures from the Ministry of Health, according to which the effectiveness of the Biontech/Pfizer vaccination has decreased significantly since the beginning of June. At the same time, the delta variant, which is considered particularly contagious, is spreading.

The number of new infections registered in Israel has risen sharply since June. The number of new cases reported within one day was over 8,500 at the start of the week, the highest value in more than six months. The ministry reported 7,922 new infections for the previous day on Thursday evening. The number of seriously ill people was 599. 18 people with corona infections died accordingly. More than 58 percent of the approximately 9.4 million Israelis are fully vaccinated.