Isopropyl Alcohol Market Registering A CAGR Of 3.25% In The Forecast Period Of 2019-2026 | Major Giants – Ami Chemicals, BASF SE, Clariant, Exxon Mobil Corporation

Summary of the Report

Global Isopropyl Alcohol Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 4.95 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 6.39 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand of the product from end- user is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Major Key Players of the Isopropyl Alcohol Market

Ami Chemicals, BASF SE, Clariant, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation, LCY GROUP, LG Chem, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Perrigo Company plc, Royal Dutch Shell, DowDuPont, ISU CHEMICAL.

Market Scope, Segments and Forecast of the Isopropyl Alcohol Market

The Isopropyl Alcohol Market is witnessing high demand due to the rise in demand of the product across different end-use areas. On the basis of product, geography and application the market is bi-furcated into different sub-segments as per the feasibility check and market estimation from 2019 to 2026 have been provided for these segments.

Market Overview, Key Trends Market Dynamics

The market would gain significant growth rate during the forecast period, reaching a substantial market size by 2019. The impact of COVID -19 could be seen on the market; however, the Isopropyl Alcohol Market would recover from this pandemic by end of the next year.

Market Definition: Global Isopropyl Alcohol Market

Isopropyl alcohol is also known 2- propanol is a first synthetic alcohol which is colorless and flammable and has strong odor. They are miscible in water, ethanol, ether and chloroform and dissolves with ethyl cellulose, polyvinyl butyral, many oils, alkaloids, gums and natural resins. Cosmetics, skin and hair products, perfumes, pharmaceuticals, lacquers, dyes, cleaners, antifreezes and other chemicals usually use this chemical.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for cosmetics and personal care products is driving the market.

IPA is widely used as cleaning agent which is another factor driving the growth of this market.

Market Restraint:

The availability of alternate ways for the production of acetone is restraining the market.

