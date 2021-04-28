Isopropyl Acetate Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031 Isopropyl Acetate Market, Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031

Increasing demand for personal care products and emerging technological advancements in application offerings have magnified the growth potential of isopropyl acetate. Market players have continued to strategize their approach to offer reliable and contemporary application offerings to bolster demand for IPAc.

Also, increased demand for isopropyl acetate for application in printing inks, personal care ingredients, and pharmaceuticals is set to bolster market growth over the next ten years. Furthermore, ongoing research and innovation for improved chemical composition of isopropyl acetate is expected to complement demand growth.

As per Fact.MR analysis, the global isopropyl acetate market is projected to expand at a steady CAGR of around 5% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The market is anticipated to add 1.6X value by 2031 as compared to 2021.

>98% grade isopropyl acetate captures a governing share of the global market, and is set to create US$ 161.5 Mn opportunity over the forecast period

Printing ink application is the fastest-growing segment, owing to wide application offerings.

North America is set to dominate market revenue in 2021, but is expected to lose 271.7 BPS in its market share by 2031.

By function, isopropyl acetate as an intermediate is anticipated to gain around 85.2 BPS over the next ten years.

The United States, China, France, Germany, Italy and GCC countries are key countries governing the demand for isopropyl acetate.

“Isopropyl acetate to experience high demand for use in personal care products,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Winning Strategy

Expansion strategies and focusing on increased geographical reach to deliver reliable material for processing end products will fetch fruitful returns for market players. Isopropyl acetate manufacturers across the globe look forward to increase its application and flourish demand over the medium- to long-term forecast period.

More Valuable Insights

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global isopropyl acetate market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031. The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of grade (>98% and <98%), function (additives, intermediates, plasticizers, stabilizers, and others), and application (automotive [OEM coatings, refinishes, and plastics], architectural coatings, wood coatings, printing inks, packaging components & inks, personal care ingredients, pharmaceuticals, cleaning fluids, perfumes & fragrances, and others), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

