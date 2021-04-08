Isophorone Market 2021| Emerging Technologies, Segmentation, Future Plans and Growth Rate To 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Isophorone is a liquid having a distinct odor and is clear to pale yellow in appearance. Despite being lighter than water, isophorone is soluble in water. It possesses excellent solvent properties for resins, binders, polymers, and other chemical products. Isophorone is used as an intermediate in organic synthesis and acts as a vital constituent in floor sealants and wood preservatives. Isophorone is also added to paints and proffers resistance to corrosion.

MARKET DYNAMICS

An upsurge in the application of isophorone in uv cured coatings drives the growth of the isophorone market. The ability of isophorone to enhance the fluidity of coatings is another factor driving the growth of the market. However, the toxic effects caused by isophorone hinders the fruitful development of the isophorone market. Synthesis of isophorone with high-density fuel is anticipated to bode well the growth of the isophorone market in the years to come.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Isophorone Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemical and material industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the isophorone market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, end use industry and geography. The global isophorone market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading isophorone market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global isophorone market is segmented on the basis of type, application, end use industry and geography. On the basis of type the market classify into liquid condensation and solid heterogeneous catalytic condensation. As per application the market is broken into pink ink solvents, lacquers, paints, adhesives, coatings, copolymers, pesticides, finishing and others. The market in terms of end use industry is bifurcated into construction, automobile, agrochemicals, paints & coatings, printing inks, artificial leather and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The isophorone market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the isophorone market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the isophorone market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the isophorone market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from isophorone market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for isophorone market in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the isophorone market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the isophorone market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Chain Fong Company Ltd.

Evonik Industries AG

Greenchem Industries

Huntsman Corporation

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Prasol Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

SI Group, Inc.

Vencorex

