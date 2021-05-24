Isoparaffin Solvents Market Global Analysis And Latest Study Report

Presumably crossing the valuation of US$ 160 million in 2019, the global revenue of isoparaffin solvents landscape is pegged to expand at a 3.8% year on year over 2018. According to the projection presented by a new intelligence study, Persistence Market Research expects the global consumption volume of isoparaffin solvents to cross 120,000 tons towards the end of 2019.

With over 35% market value share, C9-C11 remains the top selling product in isoparaffin solvents space. C12 is projected to be the second best selling product type, whereas C4-C8 continues to register moderate demand in coming years, as indicated by the report.

Decently paced oil industry recovery resulting in the elevating oil production levels, and the subsequently rising oil refining capacity, are likely to sustain the demand for the consistent isoparaffin solvents supply in coming years. Besides industrial sector, personal care products and paints industry also raise decent demand for isoparaffin solvets at a global level.

Applications of Isoparaffin Solvents in Industrial Sector Translate into Maximum Revenue Generation

The PMR report forecasts maximum isoparaffin solvents consumption by the industrial sector for applications in industrial cleaning and metalworking, followed by other industries such as polymer, agrochemicals, and sealants and adhesives manufacturing.

Elaborating on the same further, a senior market research analyst at the company says, “The industrial end use sector represents more than 1/5th share of the total market revenue, and the market is projected for a 4+% year on year revenue growth in 2019, in the industrial domain”. The analyst further adds, “Though industrial consumption of isoparaffin solvents indicate the highest incremental opportunity, the consumption volume registered by the polymerization industry is also significantly high. Polymerization holds more than 15% share in the isoparaffin solvents market value at present, followed by adhesives & sealants, and agrochemicals”.

