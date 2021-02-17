Isolated Gate Drivers Market 2021 Precise Outlook – Texas Instruments, Analog Devices, Infineon, STMicroelectronics, Broadcom, Silicon Labs

Global Isolated Gate Drivers Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2026

The global Isolated Gate Drivers market is valued at 112.1 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 152 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2021-2026.

Top Leading Companies of Global Isolated Gate Drivers Market are Texas Instruments, Analog Devices, Infineon, STMicroelectronics, Broadcom, Silicon Labs, On Semiconductor, ROHM Semiconductor, IXYS, and others.

A gate driver is a power amplifier that accepts a low-power input from a controller IC and produces a high-current drive input for the gate of a high-power transistor such as an IGBT or power MOSFET. Gate drivers can be provided either on-chip or as a discrete module.

In recent years, a much greater percentage of home appliances, electric vehicles, hybrid vehicles, including mild hybrids, and renewable energy products have implemented dedicated power semiconductors devices on-board. Isolated Gate Drivers will benefit from power semiconductors delivering a 8.5% CAGR from 2017-2022.

Most of power MOSFETs and IGBTs are driven by gate drivers IC. However, while almost all IGBTs require a gate driver, MOSFETs are showing a considerably lower usage of Isolated Gate Drivers. Isolated Gate Drivers utilization varies on voltage and power levels and it strongly depends on the applications, in 2016, more than 69% of the gate drivers IC market correspond to the ones combined with MOSFETs. But this figure step by step decreases slowly and appear to be stabilizing. In parallel IGBT market share increases. As a consequence, the revenue gap between MOSFET and IGBT gate drivers will be quickly narrowing in a near future.

The supply chain of the gate driver is evolving, pushed by higher integration needs, as well as an increasing need for more complete product solutions

In additional to gate driver IC manufacturers, other players emerged along the supply chain to offer alternative solutions for various power management needs. Two of the more notable solutions are Intelligent Power Modules (IPMs) and Plug-and-Play (PnP) gate driver boards. An IPM integrates control, protection, gate driver, and power switching devices in a single package to address the need for compact, efficient, and application-specific power management needs. Over 70% of all IPMs are in white goods and motor control. Some notable players such as Mitsubishi, ON Semiconductor, Semikron, and Infineon compete fiercely in the IPM market. Based on this report, high voltage IPMs are forecast to slowly replace discrete solutions in several key markets, such as automotive, industrial, and consumer.

The top five gate driver IC suppliers control more than 50% of the market, with most of them also competing in the power semiconductor segment, including Texas Instruments, Infineon, and Analog Devices. Compared to other semiconductor segments such as memory, CPU, and sensors, the power semiconductor sector is less consolidated and can still provide opportunities for companies to grow with the right business model and strategy.

Various business models can be successful in addressing diverse customer needs in the gate driver market. Companies change their business models periodically to address fast growing markets. For instance, Texas Instruments, traditionally an IC supplier, increased its focus on providing system level solutions by integrating multiple chips in the same package or board.

New materials such as SiC and GaN will increase the level of integration. Both SiC and GaN devices have been in development for years. To recoup the cost and maximize the profit, companies are gearing towards offering system level solutions instead of components. Other companies traditionally not invested in these two materials can get product portfolios and expertise by acquiring other companies.

Global Isolated Gate Drivers Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Isolated Gate Drivers market based on Types are:

Isolated IGBT Gate Driver

Isolated MOSFET Gate Driver

Others

Based on Application , the Global Isolated Gate Drivers market is segmented into:

Industrial

Automotive

Enterprise

Telecommunications

Other

Regional Analysis for Isolated Gate Drivers Market:

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Isolated Gate Drivers market is analyzed across key geographies namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America. Each of these regions is analyzed based on market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Crucial Elements from the Table of Contents of Global Isolated Gate Drivers Market:

– Isolated Gate Drivers Market Overview

– Global Isolated Gate Drivers Market Competition, Profiles/Analysis, Strategies

– Global Isolated Gate Drivers Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2016-2021)

– Global Isolated Gate Drivers Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2016-2021)

– Global Isolated Gate Drivers Market Regional Highlights

– Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

– Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

– Market Effect Factors Analysis

– Market Decisions for the present scenario

– Global Isolated Gate Drivers Market Forecast (2021-2026)

– Case Studies

– Research Findings and Conclusion

