Isoflavones Market Trends, Industry Revenue, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2027

The global Isoflavones market is projected to be worth USD 45.22 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The isoflavones market is observing a high demand attributed to growing cancer incidences. Cancer significantly impacts the societal and economic growth in the US and worldwide and is a major contributor to the cost burden of disease. It has been anticipated that 1,806,590 new cancer cases are likely to be diagnosed in the US in 2020, and 606,520 deaths will occur owing to the disease. Isoflavones play a crucial role in inhibiting the development and growth of cancer by gene modulation associated with apoptosis and cell cycle control.

The study provides salient information about the pricing models of the products offered by these companies. Moreover, it determines the gross profits and losses experienced by them throughout their market tenures. The market intelligence report takes a closer view of the global market share, estimated growth rate, future market trends, entry-level barriers, fundamental market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The research report is furnished with data validated from the experts, along with an analysis of the historical data. It also discusses growth prospects, industry facts, sales figures, distribution channels, competitive landscape analysis, market shares, gross margin, key regions, demand trends, and developments, among others. Such helpful market insights are bound to help readers outline this industry’s key outcomes in the near future. Those are further intended to assist businesses involved in this sector in sound decision-making and formulating lucrative business plans.

Key Highlights from Report

Isoflavones are a rich source of antioxidants, which helps lower cholesterol levels, thereby protecting the cardiovascular system and reducing the risk of stroke and coronary heart disease.

The report comprises a detailed analysis of the vital elements of the Isoflavones market, including key drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro- and macro-economic factors.

The soaring demand for isoflavones from the industry like cosmetics and personal care for treating skin tightening, wrinkles, skin hydration, and sun damage protection, and is significantly fueling the sector’s growth.

Major players are Biomax, BASF SE, Cargill, Nutra Green Biotechnology, Archer Daniels Midland Company, DSM, Nexira Inc., International Flavors and Fragrances, SK Bioland, and Herbo Nutra.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Isoflavones market on the basis of source, form, application, and region:

The global Isoflavones market features various crucial elements such as market trends, market size, market share, revenue, sales network and distribution channels, production and consumption patterns and rate, supply and demand ratio, and other strategic business decisions, to offer a better understanding of the key competitors and allow the readers to implement these fruitful strategies to expand their businesses. The global Isoflavones market is segmented based on product types offered in the market, their applications, end-user industries, different types of technologies, and key regions of the market.

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Soy Red Clover Others

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Liquid Powder

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Pharmaceuticals Nutraceuticals Cosmetics Food & Beverage



The market offers a panoramic view of the industry through a thorough analysis of the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The regional analysis covers the following key geographies of the world:

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Key Questions Answered by the Report:

Who are the leading players in the industry? What business strategies are they rapidly adopting to gain market size?

What is the outcome of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis?

What are the growth prospects and limitations faced by the companies in the Isoflavones business sphere?

