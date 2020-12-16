Isoeicosane Market – Outlook On Rising Application, Revolutionary Trends & Potential Growth Ways 2027

Isoparaffins are branched chain hydrocarbons. Isoparaffin ingredients most frequently found cosmetics and personal care products are C13-14 Isoparaffin. Isoeicosane is also used as a plasticizer, emollient, skin conditioner and solvent in many cosmetic applications. Isoeicosane helps to maintain body moisture and also helps to prevent water loss from skin cells.

The global isoeicosane market is driven by increasing health consciousness across the globe, which is expected to drive demand for isoeicosane-based cosmetic products, as substitutes for harmful mineral oil and silicone oil. Use of silicon oil & mineral oil can cause irritation to the skin and lead to skin-related disorders.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to account for the highest market share in terms of value in the global isoeicosane market over the forecast period (2019-2027), owing to growing personal care & cosmetics industry in the region. For instance, according to the Beauty World ME, a brand of Messe Frankfurt, for the year 2016, the Asia Pacific beauty market was valued at US$ 141 billion. Therefore, the growing beauty market in the region is expected to drive the regional isoeicosane market growth over the forecast period.

Market Taxonomy:-

On the basis of function, the global Isoeicosane market is segmented into:

Emollient

Skin Conditioner

Plasticizer

Others (Solvent, etc.)

On the basis of end-use, the global Isoeicosane market is segmented into:

Hair Care

Skin Care

Eye Care

Others (Sun Care, etc.)

