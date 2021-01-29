ISIS leader killed in air strike in Iraq | Free press

After the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in October 2019, Abu Yassir al-Issawi led the Islamic State terrorist militia in Iraq. Now the US is announcing his death.

Baghdad (AP) – The leader of the Islamic State (IS) terrorist militia in Iraq was killed in an air raid.

Abu Jassir al-Issawi was murdered near the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk, the spokesman for the US-led anti-IS coalition said on Twitter. His death was another “major blow” to ISIS efforts to regain strength in Iraq. The coalition will continue to “remove key IS leaders from the battlefield”.

Several years ago, the terrorists controlled large areas in Iraq and Syria and declared a caliphate there. You are now militarily defeated there, but you are still active. IS cells regularly carry out attacks. Last week, one of the worst attacks in Baghdad in years killed more than 30 people. The IS claimed the deed for itself.

According to Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kasimi, Abu Yassir al-Issawi was also the deputy leader of the “caliphate” once proclaimed by IS. IS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi committed suicide in October 2019 after being tracked down by US special forces in northwestern Syria.

Try it for 30 days for € 20.99

Access to all content on freiepresse.de and e-paper. (ends automatically)

Now € 0 instead of € 20.99