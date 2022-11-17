IShowSpeed’s hilarious reaction to meeting Cristiano Ronaldo lookalike on stream leaves fans in splits

A clip of fashionable streamer Darren “IShowSpeed” seemingly assembly his soccer idol, Cristiano Ronaldo, is at the moment going viral on Twitter. It has gained greater than 1,000,000 views inside hours of being posted.

On his most up-to-date stream with Cash Kicks, IShowSpeed’s wild response to coming face-to-face with a Cristiano Ronaldo lookalike is what has obtained the group speaking.

Identified for being a die-hard fan of the Portuguese soccer star, Darren has lately made numerous headlines along with his go to to England and appearances at Manchester United matchups. Sadly, the 2 occasions he tried to look at Ronaldo play, the legendary soccer star was not included within the lineup.

Watch: IShowSpeed freaks out on stream after assembly Cristiano Ronaldo lookalike

In a stream sponsored by Paradox Crypto, the organizers introduced out a thriller visitor to shock Velocity. Earlier than the unknown particular person walked in, the YouTuber lined his eyes, ready to be stunned. When he eliminated his palms from his face, the Cristiano Ronaldo lookalike stood earlier than him. He let loose a shriek, and judging from this preliminary response, it seems that he may need thought the visitor was really the legendary soccer participant.

Clearly in shock, the Ohio native endearingly hugged the impersonator, considering it was Ronaldo. For a number of minutes, he was star-struck. Furthermore, at one level, he even sank to the bottom, overwhelmed. After the preliminary freakout, he apologized to “Ronaldo” for overreacting, telling him how he was an enormous fan and had been speaking to his son for a very long time:

“I am sorry if I am appearing bizarre, Ronaldo. I have been speaking to Junior for an extended a*s time, I have been speaking to Junior for an extended a*s time, like actually an extended, lengthy, a really very long time….”

Wanting over at Cash Kicks, the YouTuber reiterated his query of whether or not the person he was seeing earlier than him was certainly Ronaldo. He was reassured that it was, actually, the Manchester United legend within the flesh.

Solely after attempting to get the impersonator to talk in Portuguese did IShowSpeed lastly understand that the particular person was not Ronaldo. Across the 38-minute and 40-second mark, the streamer has this epiphany and will be seen angrily punching a PS5 field earlier than raging out of the body.

IShowSpeed was then calmed down by everybody, and he got here again to clarify his outburst. Subsequently, he mentioned:

“Sorry, y’all. For getting offended bro, I actually apologize man. For getting a little bit offended, you already know. I sort of obtained a little bit offended, you already know. As a result of I have been wanting to fulfill Ronaldo for a very long time, you already know. And, proper right here… and he simply retains laughing.”

Social media reactions

Right here is how Twitter reacted to IShowSpeed’s freakout:

The Cristiano Ronaldo’s lookalike IShowSpeed met was apparently Biwar Abdullah, a former Kurdish development employee from northern Iraq. This data is predicated on his interview with The Solar from two years in the past.

Biwar at the moment lives within the UK and has used his resemblance to the Portuguese soccer star to his profit, changing into knowledgeable lookalike at events and different occasions.

