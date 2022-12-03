IShowSpeed reacts to Central Cee’s reply to his two-month-old Instagram DM

Darren “IShowSpeed” has reacted to British rapper Central Cee’s voice message reply to his Instagram DM, and followers are already trying ahead to a possible collaboration between the 2.

Whereas streaming, IShowSpeed revealed to his viewers that Central Cee had lastly replied to his DM from October and that he himself had forgotten about it. The YouTuber’s ecstatic response as he shouted the rapper’s identify in pleasure, adopted by a butchering of the lyrics from the favored track Doja, has gone viral on Twitter.

“Guess who texted me?”: IShowSpeed performs voice message despatched by Central Cee on stream

Darren has had a meteoric rise to fame this yr, having reached the highest echelons of YouTube streaming. With over 13.5 million subscribers and a billion channel views, suffice it to say that the 17-year-old from Ohio has made a splash on the video sharing platform.

Fashionable for his soccer content material and high-profile collaborations with fellow streamers and celebrities, the YouTuber can also be identified for his extremely energetic and over-the-top reactions. His loud and expressive demeanor is without doubt one of the major causes tens of hundreds of individuals tune in to his streams frequently.

So when he determined to shock his followers by exhibiting off a DM from a star, followers have been as excited because the YouTuber:

“Oh my days. Guess who texted me, guess who texted me y’all. Guess who… Guess, guess, guess. Central Cee!”

The chat, seen on the correct aspect of the display within the video embedded above, may be seen going haywire as followers began spamming Ws and different congratulatory phrases and emotes.

IShowSpeed didn’t cease there and began singing one of many rapper’s hottest songs, Doja. However in making an attempt to take action, the streamer tousled the lyrics, saying:

“How can I be homosexual? My b*tch is homophobic!”

As an alternative of the proper lyrics, that are:

“How can I be homophobic? My b*tch is homosexual.”

He defined how the direct messages got here to be, saying he had texted him about two months in the past and had no concept that the British singer had replied till he the second he noticed it on stream:

“Ws within the chat, Central Cee texted me. I did not even know, bro. I promise you, I did not know. Chat, I texted him final month. No, I texted him two months in the past.”

The YouTuber went on to play the recording despatched through Instagram, commenting that the rapper’s voice was “s*xy.”

Fan reactions

Followers of IShowSpeed have been clearly very entertained. Posts and feedback began flooding the social media web sites a couple of doable collaboration between him and the British rapper. Just a few joked concerning the streamer getting the lyrics unsuitable. Listed here are some reactions:

@SpeedUpdates1 Central Cee ought to respect that velocity is aware of him and he received the prospect to talk to him @SpeedUpdates1 Central Cee ought to respect that velocity is aware of him and he received the prospect to talk to him

. However W’s to Velocity man. @SpeedUpdates1 Man will get the lyrics unsuitable nonetheless. However W’s to Velocity man. @SpeedUpdates1 Man will get the lyrics unsuitable nonetheless 😂. However W’s to Velocity man.

This isn’t the primary time that IShowSpeed has sung the unsuitable lyrics to Doja. There is a clip from final week that has been doing the rounds on the web the place he made the identical mistake earlier than being corrected.

