IShowSpeed in hot water yet again for comments he made after heated argument with girl on stream

Darren “IShowSpeed” is being criticized by a lot of individuals within the streaming group for some latest feedback he made after arguing with a woman on-stream. The content material creator received very agitated after speaking to her on his cellphone and, within the warmth of the second, repeatedly used phrases like “b*tch” and “tre*sh,” a pejorative slang used to denigrate ladies. This drew the ire of many on the web.

Together with his observe file of creating controversial remarks, the 18-year-old has already develop into a polarizing determine and has been streaming on YouTube for over a yr after being banned from Twitch. Whereas the VOD appears to have been deleted, clips of the interplay have been shared by many followers.

Within the video embedded under, IShowSpeed could be heard saying:

“F*ck you, b*tch! You silly tre*sh b*tch! F*ck you! F*ck that b*tch! F*ck her…. She’s a f*cking tre*sh. A f*cking tre*sh.”

“One other day, one other Pace scandal”: Social media reacts to IShowSpeed’s outburst

Naturally, the content material creator’s latest feedback throughout the stream, in addition to his repeated use of the phrase “tre*sh,” didn’t sit effectively with lots of people. The incident has as soon as once more sparked a debate, with one Redditor writing how the backlash will change nothing:

Listed below are some extra feedback from r/LivesTreamfail in regards to the situation.

Extra IShowSpeed controversies

Followers and others accustomed to Darren’s fame will know that this isn’t the primary time that accusations of “misogyny” have been leveled towards him. For these unaware, here’s a fast recap of a few of the large controversies that he has gotten himself into.

One of many first scandals concerned the content material creator having made a “r*pe joke” whereas showing on Adin Ross’s stream, the place he repeatedly requested a feminine contestant on a courting present who would cease him from forcing him on her in the event that they had been the one two people left on Earth.

One other main controversy surrounding the Ohio native occurred in April 2022 when a clip of the streamer went viral and confirmed Darren lashing out at a fellow teammate on Valorant for being a feminine gamer. This incident received him banned from each recreation developed by Riot Video games.

Naturally, IShowSpeed’s streams are extremely in style, and he has seen a meteoric rise in reputation during the last yr. The then 17-year-old even bagged the Breakout Streamer award in 2022 on the YouTube Shortys. That stated, the content material creator has had fairly a bumpy profession. Here is an inventory of a few of the worst controversies related to IShowSpeed.

